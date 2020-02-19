The Weeknd Unveils ‘After Hours’ Release Date, Title Track

The Weeknd has unveiled the release date of his new album, After Hours. His fourth LP will arrive on March 20th via XO Records/Republic Records and is available for pre-order. Along with revealing when the album will arrive, the singer unveiled the title track.

On the new song, the Weeknd yearns for his former lover, one whom he has already left broken-hearted. “Oh baby, where are you now when I need you most,” he laments in his trademark falsetto over a spare, icy sound bed and skittering beats. “I give it all just to hold you close/Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart.”

Earlier in the day, he teased he would be releasing a new song and he also shared the cover of his fourth album, the follow-up to 2016’s Starboy. The artwork features a photo of the artist, cynically smiling as blood drips down his face.

Album Cover (New Track Tonight) pic.twitter.com/NOA9R9hkYD — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 18, 2020

“After Hours” follows the Weeknd’s previously released LP singles “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.” On March 7th, he is slated to perform on Saturday Night Live, which will be his third appearance on the show.