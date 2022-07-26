The Weeknd Brings ‘After Hours’ to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

The Weeknd’s After Hours red suit is back to haunt us — but this time, it’s not because he’s wearing it at every single awards show. On Tuesday, the Canadian-Ethiopian singer announced that he’ll be hosting a haunted house at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando, inspired by the world he concocted for his 2020 LP, After Hours.

Both venues — starting Sept. 2 in Orlando and Sept. 8 in Hollywood — will feature “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” a walkthrough attraction that features the characters and music of the Weeknd’s LP, including the almost-zombie-looking, bandaged-face version of himself that he brought to the 2020 American Music Awards and his “Too Late” video.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” the Weeknd said in a statement. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

A trailer for the attraction sees a bandaged man in a red suit appearing in the background of a girl’s selfie, before the restroom transforms into a bloodied, dark surgeon-led nightmare.

“This is an unprecedented haunted house that is going to shatter the expectations of our guests and immerse them in an unforgettable experience that is equally unexpected and terrifying,” said Charles Gray of Universal Orlando Resort in a statement.

The attraction will open as the Weeknd wraps his After Hours ‘Til the Dawn tour in promotion of his last two records. Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada, and Mike Dean are accompanying him as tour openers. “If the evening showed us anything, it’s the Weeknd’s ability to excel across genres and evolve his sound without losing a step,” Rolling Stone wrote in a review of the show. “He relishes in flipping the script, and does so to great success.”

The Weeknd also dropped the animated video for his song “How Do I Make You Love Me” from Dawn FM last week.