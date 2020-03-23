The Weeknd’s Releases ‘After Hours (Deluxe),’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Oneohtrix Point Never

Just a few days after the release of the Weeknd’s fourth studio album, After Hours, he’s dropped a deluxe version containing four new remixes. On the deluxe album, Chromatics remix “Blinding Lights,” Oneohtrix Point Never handles “Save Your Tears, The Blaze try their hand at “After Hours,” and DaHeala helms a Vapor Wave remix of “Heartless” — which now features a new chopped-and-screwed-esque verse from Lil Uzi Vert.

The new After Hours cover features the Weeknd’s face from the original artwork split down the middle and saturated in deep crimson. On Twitter, fans demanded the release of the “blue version” of the album — ostensibly a deluxe version with new original songs, not just remixes — to which the Toronto singer responded, “I’m sorry it doesn’t exist.”

After Hours (Deluxe) also features the Saturday Night Live performance of “Scared To Live.” The Weeknd debuted the song in early March backed by Oneohtrix Point Never, who wrote or produced on three of the album’s 14-original tracks.