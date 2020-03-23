 The Weeknd Releases 'After Hours' (Deluxe) With 5 Additional Songs - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Remembering Kenny Rogers' Forgotten Old West Concept Album Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd’s Releases ‘After Hours (Deluxe),’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Oneohtrix Point Never

The star’s new album now comes with five additional songs and an overhauled cover

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Weeknd

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Just a few days after the release of the Weeknd’s fourth studio album, After Hours, he’s dropped a deluxe version containing four new remixes. On the deluxe album, Chromatics remix “Blinding Lights,” Oneohtrix Point Never handles “Save Your Tears, The Blaze try their hand at “After Hours,” and DaHeala helms a Vapor Wave remix of “Heartless” — which now features a new chopped-and-screwed-esque verse from Lil Uzi Vert.

The new After Hours cover features the Weeknd’s face from the original artwork split down the middle and saturated in deep crimson. On Twitter, fans demanded the release of the “blue version” of the album — ostensibly a deluxe version with new original songs, not just remixes — to which the Toronto singer responded, “I’m sorry it doesn’t exist.”

After Hours (Deluxe) also features the Saturday Night Live performance of “Scared To Live.” The Weeknd debuted the song in early March backed by Oneohtrix Point Never, who wrote or produced on three of the album’s 14-original tracks.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.