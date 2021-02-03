The Weeknd Sets 2022 After Hours World Tour Dates

Ahead of the Weekend’s Super Bowl LV halftime show performance, the singer has announced his newly rescheduled After Hours World Tour dates — now set for 2022 — as well as a new greatest hits compilation.
After originally being set for 2020 and then postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the North American leg of the After Hours World Tour will now embark on January 14th, 2022 — almost two years after the hit album’s release — with two shows in Vancouver, British Columbia, and conclude May 1st in Tacoma, Washington.
In addition to fulfilling all the previously postponed shows, including a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, the Weeknd has also announced nearly a dozen new dates, including an April 7th, 2022 gig at Elmont, New York’s in-construction UBS Arena, which marks the first announced concert at the new home of the New York Islanders.
Other new dates include a stop at Seattle’s soon-to-open Climate Pledge Arena on March 4th, a Los Angeles Forum show on March 11th, and added dates in Chicago, Brooklyn, and Boston.
Previously purchased tickets for the original After Hours trek will be valid at their rescheduled show, while tickets for the new dates go on sale Monday, February 8th at 10 a.m. local time — hours after the Weeknd’s halftime performance — at the Weeknd’s site.
Additionally, the Weeknd has announced his The Highlights collection, an album of 18 tracks that the singer “curated for the Super Bowl.” That compilation, due out February 5th, is available to preorder now.
The Weekend After Hours World Tour Dates
January 14, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
January 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
January 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
January 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
January 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
January 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
January 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
January 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*
January 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
January 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
January 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
February 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
February 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
February 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
February 5 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
February 6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
February 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
February 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*
February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
February 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
February 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
February 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
February 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
February 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*
February 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
February 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*
February 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
February 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
February 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*
March 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
March 9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*
March 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
March 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
March 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*
March 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
March 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
March 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
March 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
March 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
March 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
March 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
March 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
April 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
April 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
April 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
April 7 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*
April 8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
April 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
April 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
April 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*
April 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
April 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*
April 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*
April 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*
April 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*
May 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
*new show added