The Weeknd Sets 2022 After Hours World Tour Dates

Ahead of the Weekend’s Super Bowl LV halftime show performance, the singer has announced his newly rescheduled After Hours World Tour dates — now set for 2022 — as well as a new greatest hits compilation.

After originally being set for 2020 and then postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the North American leg of the After Hours World Tour will now embark on January 14th, 2022 — almost two years after the hit album’s release — with two shows in Vancouver, British Columbia, and conclude May 1st in Tacoma, Washington.

In addition to fulfilling all the previously postponed shows, including a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, the Weeknd has also announced nearly a dozen new dates, including an April 7th, 2022 gig at Elmont, New York’s in-construction UBS Arena, which marks the first announced concert at the new home of the New York Islanders.

Other new dates include a stop at Seattle’s soon-to-open Climate Pledge Arena on March 4th, a Los Angeles Forum show on March 11th, and added dates in Chicago, Brooklyn, and Boston.

Previously purchased tickets for the original After Hours trek will be valid at their rescheduled show, while tickets for the new dates go on sale Monday, February 8th at 10 a.m. local time — hours after the Weeknd’s halftime performance — at the Weeknd’s site.

Additionally, the Weeknd has announced his The Highlights collection, an album of 18 tracks that the singer “curated for the Super Bowl.” That compilation, due out February 5th, is available to preorder now.

The Weekend After Hours World Tour Dates

January 14, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

January 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

January 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

January 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

January 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

January 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

January 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

January 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

January 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

January 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

January 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

February 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

February 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

February 5 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

February 6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

February 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

February 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

February 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

February 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

February 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

February 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

February 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

February 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

February 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

February 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

February 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

March 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

March 9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*

March 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

March 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

March 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

March 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

March 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

March 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

March 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

March 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

March 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

March 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

April 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

April 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

April 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

April 7 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*

April 8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

April 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

April 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

April 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

April 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

April 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

April 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*

April 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*

May 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

*new show added