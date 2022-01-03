 The Weeknd Details New Album 'Dawn FM' With Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones - Rolling Stone
The Weeknd, Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, and More — Abel Tesfaye’s Next Album Is Coming

Dawn FM out Friday with a stacked guest list including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never

The WeekndThe Weeknd

The Weeknd is teaming up with Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never for what he’s calling “a new sonic universe” — is next album, Dawn FM, out this Friday.

In an appropriately moody teaser clip on Instagram, the newest iteration of Abel Tesfaye — gone are the bandages of the After Hours era — pulls up in a black ride, only to be hauled away by a bunch of figures in cloaks. Tesfaye then blinks into a bright light, a woman undulates, a spooky figure in red appears, and what sounds to be Jim Carrey’s voice announces: “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

The announcement comes after a few days of teasing on Instagram, with cheeky references to “dawn” and a screencap of a text message hinting at new music. In recent weeks, the musician has also dropped new music with FKA Twigs and a posthumous song with Aaliyah. He’s also recently teamed up with Post Malone and Rosalía.

