The Weather Station Plays With Emotion in Sensual ‘To Talk About’ Video

The Weather Station — the project of indie artist Tamara Lindeman — has unveiled a new single, “To Talk About,” along with a self-directed music video. The song will appear on the musician’s new album, How Is It That I Should Look at Stars, out March 4 via Fat Possum.

“To Talk About” is an evocative, sparse ballad that sees Lindeman meditating on love itself: “I’m tired of working all night long, trying to fit this world into a song/I am lazy, I only want to talk about you.” The video is equally self-reflective, featuring the singer on a beach and in an expansive of green plants.

“I wanted the video to capture the feeling to surrender the song has; a feeling to surrendering to emotion at the expense of everything else, within a world that is not necessarily conducive to that softness,” Lindeman explained in a statement. “I wanted the video to be overtly emotional and sensual, and so I turned to the stereotypical signifiers of these things; beaches, sunsets, the color red, a sort of operatic performance of emotion.”

How Is It That I Should Look at Stars is a companion to the Weather Station’s celebrated 2021 LP, Ignorance. Lindeman wrote the songs on her new album at the same time she wrote those on Ignorance, then recorded the album, live-to-tape, in just three days.

The stripped-down project doesn’t feature any drums or percussion, just Lindeman and a backing band of crack musicians from Toronto’s jazz and improvisational music scenes: Christine Bougie (guitar, lap steel), Karen Ng (saxophone, clarinet), Ben Whiteley (upright bass), Ryan Driver (piano, flute, vocals), and Tania Gill (Wurlitzer, Rhodes, pianet). The Weather Station previously shared “Endless Time” in January.

Lindeman will perform a solo rendition of the entire album on Thursday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET via Bandcamp livestream. Tickets are on sale now.