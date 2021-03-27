 See the Weather Station Play 'Ignorance' Songs on 'CBS This Morning' - Rolling Stone
Watch the Weather Station Perform ‘Ignorance’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Toronto singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman and company deliver “Loss,” “Parking Lot” and “Tried to Tell You” from acclaimed new LP

The Weather Station performed three tracks off their acclaimed new album Ignorance for CBS This Morning’s latest “Saturday Sessions.”

For the virtual performance, Toronto singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman — who has recorded under the Weather Station moniker for over a decade — and her well-dressed, masked band delivered “Parking Lot,” “Loss” and “Tried to Tell You” from Ignorance, which was informed largely by Lindeman’s concerns about climate change; the latter track hones in on global warming.

Lindeman previously said in a statement, “I feel like I spend half my life working on trying to stay positive. My whole generation does. But if you spend any time at all reading about the climate situation circa now, positivity and lightness are not fully available to you anymore; you have to find new ways to exist and to see, even just to watch the sunset.”

“Lindeman treats Ignorance as a breakup-record with her own dying planet, grappling with what she describes, at one point, as the ‘fragile idea that anything matters,’” Rolling Stone said of the album in a four-star review.

“Alternating between glassy piano dance grooves and somber noir-folk explorations, the result is an album that sounds like a millennial Joni Mitchell fronting jazzy versions of LCD Soundsystem or the National, depending on the song.”

Other recent “Saturday Sessions” included Valerie June, Black Pumas, Waxahatchee with Kevin Morby and Julien Baker.

In This Article: the weather station

