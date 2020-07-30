The War on Drugs, Waxahatchee to Play Virtual Voter Registration Concert

The War on Drugs, Waxahatchee, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, members of Grizzly Bear and more will partake in the Vote Ready livestream concert/voter registration drive, August 14th starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The free virtual concert was put together by the voter registration group HeadCount and Fort William Artist Management and will be part of the Live From Out There livestream series. The show will feature original, self-recorded and socially distanced performances, and those that want to attend can secure a free eTicket simply by verifying their voter registration status (international viewers and those under 18 can get a ticket by pledging to vote in the next election they’re eligible). Free eTickets will be available through August 13th at 6 p.m. ET, after which they’ll cost $20.

The Vote Ready show will boast performances from Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear of Grizzly Bear, TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton, Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Ziggy, the Suffers’ Kam Franklin, the Building, and Allison Russell and Leyla McCalla of Our Native Daughters.

“This is a first of its kind event,” HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein said in a statement. “We love the idea of serving up original performances to anyone who checks their voter registration status. We applaud the artists and Fort William Management for their leadership, and we hope it inspires many more similar events in the future.”