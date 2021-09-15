The War on Drugs Tap Indie Pop Outfit Lucius for ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

The War on Drugs have released a new song, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their next album, out October 29th via Atlantic Records.

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore” is vintage War on Drugs with blazing guitars and twinkling synths careening over a heavy stomp of drums. The pop outfit Lucius provides backup vocals and harmonies, singing alongside frontman Adam Granduciel on the chorus, “Although you’ve taken everything I need away/I’m gonna make it to the place I need to go/We’re all just walking through this darkness on our own.”

The track also arrives with a music video, directed by Emmett Malloy, that follows Granduciel around Los Angeles and captures a performance of “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on a roof overlooking the city’s sprawl and skyline.

The War on Drugs announced I Don’t Live Here Anymore back in July and dropped the album’s first song, “Living Proof.” I Don’t Live Here Anymore marks the War on Drugs’ first album in four years, following 2017’s A Deeper Understanding. The War on Drugs began working on their new album in 2018, with Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca retreating to a studio in upstate New York where they jammed and cut demos while working outside the traditional roles they occupy on stage. The album was fine-tuned over the next three years, with work taking place in seven studios around the world.

The War on Drugs will embark on a North American tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore in 2022. The run kicks off January 19th in Austin and wraps February 26th in Los Angeles.