The War on Drugs Preview First Album in Four Years With ‘Living Proof’

The War on Drugs have released a new song, “Living Proof,” from their upcoming album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29th via Atlantic Records.

“Living Proof” finds War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel singing sweetly over a swift acoustic strum. Piano, atmospheric synths, and spare percussion help build the song, but there’s not so much an explosion at the song’s peak as an exhale into a tender guitar solo.

“Living Proof” arrives with a music video, directed by Emmett Malloy. Shot on 16mm film, the clip follows Granduciel as he performs the song and wanders around the scenic landscape by Panoramic studio in Stinson Beach, California.

I Don’t Live Here Any More marks the War on Drugs’ first album in four years, following 2017’s celebrated A Deeper Understanding, which won the Grammy for Best Rock Album. The War on Drugs began working on the album not long after that Grammy win in 2018, with Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca retreating to a studio in upstate New York where they jammed and cut demos while working outside the traditional roles they occupy on stage.

Over the next three years, the War on Drugs worked on the album in seven studios around the world, including famed rooms like Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. Granduciel worked closely on the album with co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett.

The War on Drugs also announced a 2022 North American tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The run will kick off on January 19th in Austin, Texas, and wrap on February 26th in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale July 23rd at 10 a.m. local time via the War on Drugs’ website.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tracklist

1. “Living Proof”

2. “Harmonia’s Dream”

3. “Change”

4. “I Don’t Wanna Wait”

5. “Victim”

6. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

7. “Old Skin”

8. “Wasted”

9. “Rings Around My Father’s Eyes”

10. “Occasional Rain”

The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates

January 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

January 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

January 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

January 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

January 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

January 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

January 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

January 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

January 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

January 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

February 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

February 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

February 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

February 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

February 6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

February 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

February 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

February 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

February 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

February 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

February 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

February 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

February 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

February 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

February 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

February 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium