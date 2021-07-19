The War on Drugs Preview First Album in Four Years With ‘Living Proof’

The War on Drugs have released a new song, “Living Proof,” from their upcoming album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29th via Atlantic Records.
“Living Proof” finds War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel singing sweetly over a swift acoustic strum. Piano, atmospheric synths, and spare percussion help build the song, but there’s not so much an explosion at the song’s peak as an exhale into a tender guitar solo.
“Living Proof” arrives with a music video, directed by Emmett Malloy. Shot on 16mm film, the clip follows Granduciel as he performs the song and wanders around the scenic landscape by Panoramic studio in Stinson Beach, California.
I Don’t Live Here Any More marks the War on Drugs’ first album in four years, following 2017’s celebrated A Deeper Understanding, which won the Grammy for Best Rock Album. The War on Drugs began working on the album not long after that Grammy win in 2018, with Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca retreating to a studio in upstate New York where they jammed and cut demos while working outside the traditional roles they occupy on stage.
Over the next three years, the War on Drugs worked on the album in seven studios around the world, including famed rooms like Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. Granduciel worked closely on the album with co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett.
The War on Drugs also announced a 2022 North American tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The run will kick off on January 19th in Austin, Texas, and wrap on February 26th in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale July 23rd at 10 a.m. local time via the War on Drugs’ website.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tracklist
1. “Living Proof”
2. “Harmonia’s Dream”
3. “Change”
4. “I Don’t Wanna Wait”
5. “Victim”
6. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”
7. “Old Skin”
8. “Wasted”
9. “Rings Around My Father’s Eyes”
10. “Occasional Rain”
The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates
January 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
January 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
January 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
January 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
January 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
January 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
January 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
January 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
January 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
February 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
February 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
February 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
February 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
February 6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
February 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
February 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
February 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
February 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
February 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
February 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
February 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
February 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
February 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
February 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
February 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
February 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
February 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium