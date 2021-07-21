The War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington Lead 2021 Desert Daze Festival

The War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast, and Ty Segall are among the artists set to perform at this year’s Desert Daze festival, which returns to Lake Perris, California, the weekend of November 12th.

Toro Y Moi, Tim Heidecker, Weyes Blood, Yves Tumor, Devendra Banhart, the Budos Band, and more will also be on the lineup for the three-day outdoor festival, which will be scaled down in scope in 2021 in order to maintain proper Covid-19 guidelines.

“It’s been a long year-plus away from the Desert Daze community and we are really excited about seeing the people that make this event so special and seeing this beautiful, multi-faceted lineup at the lake,” said Desert Daze founder and curator Phil Pirrone, whose band JJUUJJUU play Saturday night at the fest.

For the War on Drugs, who announced their upcoming new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore earlier this week, Desert Daze will serve as the band’s lone 2021 concert.

Tickets for the 2021 Desert Daze are available now through the festival’s site; check out the full lineup below.

Friday, November 12

The War on Drugs

Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood

Ty Segall

DIIV

Moon Duo

Deap Vally

La Luz

Crack Cloud

Saturday, November 13

Kamasi Washington

Devendra Banhart

Andy Shauf

The Budos Band

Sudan Archives

Pachyman

JJUUJJUU

Geese

Sunday, November 14

Toro Y Moi

Japanese Breakfast

Yves Tumor

Crumb

The Black Angels

Kikagaku Moyo

Sasami

Spellling