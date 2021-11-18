Watch The War On Drugs Perform ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ on ‘Kimmel’

The War on Drugs stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” with the help of Lucius. Joined by Lucius on vocals, the group offered a bluesy rendition of the tune, which nods to Bob Dylan.

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” released in September, is the title track from the band’s new album, which dropped in October via Atlantic Records. The War on Drugs announced I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the band’s first album in four years after 2017’s A Deeper Understanding, back in July when they released the album’s first song, “Living Proof.”

The War on Drugs began working on their new album in 2018, with Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca retreating to a studio in upstate New York where they jammed and cut demos while working outside the traditional roles they occupy on stage. The album was fine-tuned over the next three years, with work taking place in seven studios around the world.

The War on Drugs will embark on a North American tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore in 2022. The run kicks off January 19th in Austin and wraps February 26th in Los Angeles.