 See the War on Drugs Showcase New LP Songs on 'CBS This Morning' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Billie Eilish Perform 'Sally's Song' at 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Concert
Home Music Music News

See the War on Drugs Showcase New LP Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Adam Granduciel and his retro-rockers perform “Old Skin,” “Change” and “Occasional Rain” from I Don’t Live Here Anymore

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

A day after the War on Drugs released their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the band showcased a trio of tracks from the LP on CBS This Morning’s latest Saturday Sessions.

With the Philadelphia retro-rockers loaded into an intimate rehearsal space, Adam Granduciel and company delivered “Old Skin,” “Change” and “Occasional Rain” from their new Eighties-inspired album, the band’s first studio LP in four years.

In Rolling Stone’s review of I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Jon Dolan wrote of the “indie yacht rock” LP, “As a songwriter, Granduciel can’t quite fill shoes that big. But when he steps aside and War on Drugs stretch out — piling on acoustic filigree and crisp leads on ‘Harmonia’s Dream,’ for instance, or zoning out heroically during the anxiety-shedding folk rock of ‘Occasional Rain’ — they create a rare world of bliss that’s a great place to kill some time.”

Following their headlining gig at Desert Daze in November, The War on Drugs will bring their epic live show — as documented on the 2020 album Live Drugson tour next year with a monthlong North American jaunt that kicks off January 19th and 20th at Austin, Texas’ ACL Live.

In This Article: The War On Drugs

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.