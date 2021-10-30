See the War on Drugs Showcase New LP Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

A day after the War on Drugs released their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the band showcased a trio of tracks from the LP on CBS This Morning’s latest Saturday Sessions.

With the Philadelphia retro-rockers loaded into an intimate rehearsal space, Adam Granduciel and company delivered “Old Skin,” “Change” and “Occasional Rain” from their new Eighties-inspired album, the band’s first studio LP in four years.

In Rolling Stone’s review of I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Jon Dolan wrote of the “indie yacht rock” LP, “As a songwriter, Granduciel can’t quite fill shoes that big. But when he steps aside and War on Drugs stretch out — piling on acoustic filigree and crisp leads on ‘Harmonia’s Dream,’ for instance, or zoning out heroically during the anxiety-shedding folk rock of ‘Occasional Rain’ — they create a rare world of bliss that’s a great place to kill some time.”

Following their headlining gig at Desert Daze in November, The War on Drugs will bring their epic live show — as documented on the 2020 album Live Drugs — on tour next year with a monthlong North American jaunt that kicks off January 19th and 20th at Austin, Texas’ ACL Live.