The Wallflowers Wonder ‘Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden’ on New Song

The Wallflowers have released another new song, “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden,” from their upcoming album, Exit Wounds.

“Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden” is a bright and punchy rocker that finds Jakob Dylan telling the tale of a hard-working man who seems to grow increasingly paranoid about — as the title suggests — a strange man wandering around his garden. “I keep out of your roses and I expect the same,” Dylan sings. “Next hole you dig gonna be your grave/Call me a doctor and my mother to explain/Why I killed that man walking ‘round my garden.”

Exit Wounds is due out July 9th via New West Records and marks the Wallflowers’ first album in nearly a decade, following 2012’s Glad All Over. The new LP was produced by Butch Walker and features Shelby Lynne on four songs.

“Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden” is the third song the Wallflowers have released from Exit Wounds. Back in May, they dropped “Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More” and in April they shared the first single, “Roots and Wings.”