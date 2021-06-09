Watch The Wallflowers Perform ‘Roots and Wings’ on ‘Corden’

The Wallflowers performed their recent song “Roots and Wings” on The Late Late Show. The track comes off the band’s upcoming album Exit Wounds, their first in nine years.

Frontman Jakob Dylan chatted with host James Corden ahead of the performance, appearing virtually for a short conversation. During the interview Dylan confirmed that he has sung his own song, “One Headlight,” during karaoke.

“I have done that,” he told Corden. “And I think a lot of people like me have probably done a similar thing. I’m just more eager to admit that I do it.”

The Wallflowers will release Exit Wounds on July 9th via New West Records. It’s their first full-length effort since 2012’s Glad All Over. The new LP was produced by Butch Walker and features Shelby Lynne on four songs.

The band has released three songs off the album so far, “Roots & Wings,” “Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More” and “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden,” which dropped earlier this week. They previously performed “Roots and Wings” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Wallflowers have scheduled a U.S. summer tour with Matchbox Twenty that kicks off just a week after Exit Wounds’ release.