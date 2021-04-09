The Wallflowers Announce First Album in 9 Years, ‘Exit Wounds’

The Wallflowers have announced their new album Exit Wounds, Jakob Dylan and company’s first LP in nine years. The band also debuted the first single “Roots and Wings” Thursday during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Exit Wounds, due out July 9th, marks the Wallflowers’ first album since 2012’s Glad All Over. Butch Walker produced the LP, which also features Shelby Lynne on four tracks.

“I think everybody — no matter what side of the aisle you’re on — wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies,” Dylan said of the album title in a statement. “And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them.”

Dylan added of the band’s nearly decade-long hiatus: “I’m the same writer I’ve always been — I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart. That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there.”

Exit Wounds is available to preorder now ahead of its July 9th release. Additionally, the Wallflowers have scheduled a U.S. summer tour with Matchbox Twenty that kicks off just a week after Exit Wounds’ release.

“The Wallflowers have always been a vehicle for me to make great rock & roll records,” Dylan said. “And sometimes the lineup that makes the record transfers over into touring, and sometimes it doesn’t. But my intention is always to make the Wallflowers record I want to make, using the musicians I have beside me.”

Exit Wounds Tracklist

1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More

2. Roots And Wings

3. I Hear the Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

4. The Dive Bar in My Heart

5. Darlin’ Hold On

6. Move the River

7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

8. Wrong End of the Spear

9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

10. The Daylight Between Us