See the Wallflowers Perform ‘Exit Wounds’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

The Wallflowers performed three songs from their just-released new album Exit Wounds for CBS This Morning’s latest “Saturday Sessions.”

Performing inside a Los Angeles mechanics garage, Jakob Dylan and company showcased “Roots and Wings,” “The Dive Bar in My Heart” and “I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)” from their latest LP, the band’s first album in over nine years.

Earlier in the week, the Wallflowers also performed “Roots and Wings” during a visit to the Late Late Show Wwith James Corden, where Dylan also admitted he has sung the band’s hit “One Headlight” during karaoke.

Dylan previously said of Exit Wounds — the Wallflowers’ first album since 2012’s Glad All Over — in a statement, “I think everybody — no matter what side of the aisle you’re on — wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies. And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them.”

The Wallflowers had been scheduled to embark on a U.S. summer tour with Matchbox Twenty beginning July 17th, but that trek has since been postponed to 2022.