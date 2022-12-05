The Walkmen’s ‘Extreme Hiatus’ Extremely Over With More 2023 Reunion Shows

New York City indie rock veterans the Walkmen have added more dates to a reunion run that will find them playing their first shows in 10 years.

The band previously announced their plans to reunite with five concerts at Webster Hall in New York City, April 24 through 28 (those have already sold out). They’ve now scheduled shows in Philadelphia (May 2 and 3), Chicago (May 19 and 20), and Washington D.C. (May 25 and 26).

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for an artist pre-sale, which will start Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on the Walkmen’s website.

On top of the club shows, the Walkmen are also slated to perform at the 2023 Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, May 7. Additional festival gigs are expected to be announced soon.

The eagerly-anticipated concerts will finally end the “extreme hiatus” the Walkmen have been on since 2013. The year prior, the band had released their sixth studio album, Heaven, capping off an impressive 10-year run of acclaimed records that also included 2004’s Bows + Arrows and 2008’s You & Me.

In the intervening decade, the members of the Walkmen have embarked on an array of projects. Frontman Hamilton Leithauser released a string of solo and collaborative albums, including 2016’s I Had a Dream That You Were Mine with Rostam. Guitarist Walter Martin, as well as bassist Peter Bauer, also released their own solo projects, and the latter even did some NBA playoff blogging for Rolling Stone in 2014.

Upon announcing their initial reunion shows, Leithauser said in a statement, “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened.

“Instead, in the ensuing years, we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting,” he continued. “So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again. Right now, we are very thrilled to announce that we will be playing at Webster Hall in 2023. See you soon.” Trending ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Shows No Mercy for Hitler-Liking Kanye Barack Obama's Werewolf Jokes Appear to Have Hurt Herschel Walker's Feelings The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members...or None? ‘Liver King’ Admits He's on Steroids, Says Persona Is an ‘Experiment’

The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates

April 24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)

April 25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)

April 26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)

April 27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)

April 28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 19 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

May 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

May 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club