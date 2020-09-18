The Wailers Perform Via Television Sets in ‘Philosophy of Life’ Video

The Wailers teach valuable lessons in the video for “Philosophy of Life,” a track featuring Paul Anthony from their new album One World.

Written and co-directed by Emilio Estefan, the video features the band performing through various television sets, stacked on top of each other. A couple engages in a boxing match, while others hold the Bible and pray. Later, the musicians gather in a bus and perform.

“Respect your woman/Respect your man,” Josh David Barrett sings. “Love your woman/Love your men/Let’s work together so we understand/That’s my philosophy of life.”

The band also released a behind-the-scenes clip, showing them on the set of the video. “Bob Marley and the Wailers’ music will always live on,” Aston Barrett Jr. told the camera. “Forever.”

“Philosophy of Life” follows the single “One World, One Prayer,” which featured Skip Marley, Shaggy, Farruko, and Cedella Marley. Released last month, One World marked the band’s first album in 25 years, following 1994’s Jah Message. It was produced by Estefan, who wrote a bulk of the album. Emily Estefan, Julian Marley, Natiruts, Kush Gad, Frederic Yonnet and more contributed to the songs.