The Voidz Perform Glitched-Out ‘Alien Crime Lord’ in a Nineties Garage on ‘Fallon’

Julian Casablancas’ the Voidz brought their Hackers-ready “Alien Crime Lord” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, performing the track on a set that recalled a Nineties garage from an MTV music video.

The song originally premiered via Grand Theft Auto, on Casablancas’ Online radio station, K.U.L.T. 99.1FM Vespucci Beach Station “Low Power Beach Radio.” It was formally released on all platforms on December 15th. In true Voidz fashion, the singer’s instantly recognizable voice is obscured by tripped-out robot effects, electric guitars, and plenty of synths.

“We wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames,” the Voidz said in a statement.

The band dropped the single “Did My Best” last year, which was inspired by Algerian street vendors in Paris — specifically the Auto-Tuned Arabic music they listened to while “selling tourist crap. That seeped into my subconscious,” Casablancas told Rolling Stone. His band, the Strokes, dropped The New Abnormal this past April. The singer also launched S.O.S. – Earth Is a Mess, a new interview series in partnership with Rolling Stone, where he has so far spoken to guests such as Andrew Yang and Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman.