‘The Voice’: See Lela’s Spanish Version of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’

Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice featured some international pop on night six of Blind Auditions, led by a teenaged dynamo singing Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

With an effortless level of cool, 15-year-old Miami resident Lela tapped into her family’s Colombian roots for a mostly Spanish version of the pop smash that echoed Cabello’s “Spanglish” remix of the song from 2017. Kelly Clarkson was dancing in her chair and spun early on, but Jennifer Hudson followed soon after and claimed the perky talent for her team.

Likewise, Nigerian born 28-year-old Funsho delivered a silky smooth rendition of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” earning a turn from everyone except Blake Shelton. Coach Adam Levine praised Funsho’s range, saying “Bruno is impossible, he’s one of the greatest singers,” with Hudson noting that Funsho’s voice stood out despite his uptempo song choice. The singer ultimately chose Team Levine.

Acoustic music did have its moment, though, when Caeland Garner showed off the rich, Laurel Canyon vibe of his smoldering vocals. Singing King Harvest’s 1972 hit “Dancing In the Moonlight,” coach Shelton exclaimed “You sing like a singer-songwriter from the Seventies … I’m mesmerized by your sound,” while Hudson said her appreciation stemmed from “the love of a beautiful instrument.” The North Carolina native explained that his close friend Red Marlow — a finalist on Season 13 of the show and former member of Team Shelton — convinced him to move to Nashville, which undoubtedly helped his choice to join up with Shelton as well.

Season 15 of The Voice continues next week, with episodes airing on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c.