See ‘The Voice’ Vets Join New Coach Camila Cabello for ‘Havana’ Performance

Ahead of Season 22, The Voice veterans John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani welcomed first-time coach Camila Cabello to the competition series with a group cover of the singer’s “Havana.” In the clip, premiered exclusively by Rolling Stone, the coaches trade off singing verses from the hit song, with each putting their own signature flair on the track.

After previously appearing as advisor of Season 21, Cabello will make her coach debut when The Voice’s 22nd season premieres on Sept. 19, with the singer replacing Ariana Grande on the panel. This season also marks the return of six-time coach Stefani, who’s back on the series — and competing against her husband — for the first time since Season 19.

Legend will serve as a coach for the seventh consecutive season, while Shelton has been a mainstay on The Voice since the competition launched in 2011. All four coaches will enlist their own star advisors, with this season’s roster featuring Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Charlie Puth (Team Camila), Sean Paul (Team Gwen) and Jimmie Allen (Team Blake).

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, September 19th at 8 p.m. EST and airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and Peacock.