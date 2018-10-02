‘The Voice’: See Stunning Cover of ‘Greatest Showman’ Song ‘Never Enough’

Night three of The Voice’s season 15 Blind Auditions on Monday was notably country heavy, but it also featured a trio of captivating pop performances.

Nineteen-year-old Audri Bartholomew stood out with a stunning, operatic rendition of Loren Allred’s “Never Enough,” a hit from the soundtrack to Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum docu-musical The Greatest Showman. With her voice flying higher than a trapeze artist, Bartholomew inspired coach Jennifer Hudson so much that the superstar asked her newest team member for a duet right then and there.

Meanwhile, Nashville’s Natasia Greycloud took a different tack. The soulful singer slowed things down for a groove-heavy cover of Sam Smith’s “I’m Not the Only One.” She only reached for the stratosphere once during her time onstage, but it was strong enough that it caused both Hudson and coach Kelly Clarkson to turn around, with Clarkson evoking “old-school Mariah” to describe Greycloud’s sound. Ultimately, Greycloud went with team Hudson.

Speaking of iconic female vocalists, Kymberli Joye channeled the great Whitney Houston with her audition, all but stealing the show. Her effortless rendition of “Run to You” wowed both Clarkson and Hudson, with Clarkson turning her chair before the first verse was even over — and blocking Hudson in the process. Shelton threw his hat in the ring as well, but seemed to realize he had no shot at coaching the vocal diva. Joye admitted she would have chosen Hudson’s team, but joining up with Clarkson was a nice consolation prize.

Week two of The Voice season 15 continues this evening with another round of Blind Auditions at 8 p.m. ET.