Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson on Western Swing Band's Legacy, New Album Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘The Voice’: See Competitor’s Impressive Bruno Mars Cover in Blind Audition

Houston native DeAndre Nico gets all four coaches to turn, while Nashville-based Ele Ivory heads to Kelsea Ballerini’s portion of the show

By

Reporter

Chris Parton's Most Recent Stories

View All

Night two of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 15 is in the books, with Tuesday’s September 25th episode showcasing a real life soul-pop survivor.

Houston’s DeAndre Nico earned a resounding four-chair turn from coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine, a rare feat achieved by his slow-burning cover of the Bruno Mars ballad “When I Was Your Man.” Nico, who’s family suffered through two days with no power, food or water after Hurricane Harvey struck the Gulf Coast in 2017, sang with a dynamic, wounded vocal that was equal parts full-bodied gospel and light-as-feather falsetto. The coaches all tried to secure him for their own teams, with Clarkson praising his style as “sweet and sincere,” but Nico ultimately chose to become the first member of Team Levine.

Meanwhile, a Nashville-based hopeful narrowly missed making it through the show’s first round, but was brought back into the fray by Kelsea Ballerini. Ele Ivory, who works part time at the Caverns music venue (home of PBS’ Emmy-winning Bluegrass Underground) and sings regularly at the Bluebird Café, impressed the coaches with her cabaret-cool rendition of Julia Michaels’ “Jump,” playing the keyboard as she sang. Due to some pitch issues, Levine and company concluded that she wasn’t quite ready — but Ballerini aims to help with that. Ivory is now the second artist to join Ballerini for The Comeback Stage, an online-only addition to the show which will eventually re-inject one near-miss contestant into the competition later on. It airs immediately following each episode of the full show.

NBC’s The Voice returns with more blind auditions next week on Monday, October 1st at 8 p.m. ET.

In This Article: Bruno Mars, The Voice

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad