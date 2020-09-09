The Struts, Robbie Williams Roam Southern California in ‘Strange Days’ Video

British glam rockers the Struts have teamed upwith Robbie Williams for a new video for their power ballad, “Strange Days.”

The video was shot by Chris Applebaum around Southern California. It starts in black-and-white with shots of Struts frontman Luke Spiller walking down an empty desert highway, performing the song alongside Williams, who twirls an umbrella above him to keep out the sun. By the end of the video, the Struts are performing in full, vivid color, bashing through the grand finale of “Strange Days” against a gorgeous backdrop of mountains.

“Strange Days” will serve as the title track for the Struts’ upcoming album, out October 16th via Interscope/Polydor. The song marks the second offering off Strange Days, following “Another Hit of Showmanship,” which features the Strokes’ Albert Hammond, Jr. Strange Days will also boast guest appearances from Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, as well as Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

The Struts recorded Strange Days this spring, relocating from the U.K. to Los Angeles to work with producer Jon Levine after getting tested for Covid-19. Levine also produced the Struts’ 2018 album, Young and Dangerous.