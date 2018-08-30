Rolling Stone
The Struts Play Stripped-Down ‘Body Talks,’ ‘Somebody New’ for ‘Rolling Stone’

British glam-rock band’s two-song set marks latest installment of “Take One” series

The Struts perform intimate versions of two new songs, their recent single “Body Talks” and as-yet-unreleased power ballad “Somebody New,” in the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s “Take One” performance series.

“Body Talks” opens with frontman Luke Spiller snapping his fingers and belting over his bandmates’ bluesy, detuned acoustic riffs. Bassist Jed Elliott, playing rhythm guitar for the set, sings a high harmony, and drummer Gethin Davies thumps away at a cajon. Lead guitarist Adam Slack switches to an electric Gibson Les Paul for “Somebody New,” offering a arena-worthy guitar solo.

Both tracks, along with the recently issued “Primadonna Like Me,” are set to appear on the British glam-rock band’s upcoming second LP, which follows their 2014 debut, Everybody Wants. The quartet recently closed a round of live dates opening for Foo Fighters; their own headlining “Body Talks Tour” kicks off September 21st in Detroit, Michigan.

