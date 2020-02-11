The Struts Announce Make It Big Tour 2020

The Struts broke through over the past seven years by winning over audiences while opening for Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, the Rolling Stones, and others. Now, they’re hitting the road once more as headliners.

In an interview with NME, Dave Grohl called the bombastic group “the best opening band we’ve ever had. That kid Luke [Spiller, the Struts’ frontman] is unbelievable. He’ll walk out in front of an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them, and by the end of the show he’ll have the entire audience in the palm of his hand. To [have] an audience turn like that is not easy.”

These days, the Struts are more frequently headlining on their own, thanks in part to the success of their single “Body Talks,” featuring Kesha, which has been streamed more than 23 million times, according to Alpha Data, the analytics company that powers the Rolling Stone Charts.

Tuesday, the Struts announced a new round of dates: The Make It Big Tour 2020 begins May 24th in Dallas, and hits theaters and outdoor venues through the end of June. Tickets go on sale Friday; for more information, head to their site.

The Struts released their second album, Young and Dangerous, in the fall of 2018. Rolling Stone’s Will Hermes described the band then as “a flash pot of musical theater shtick, glam-rock camp and pop-punk snot that suggested a band in on the joke but still committed to it.”

Late last year, Spiller summed up why the the Struts are succeeding in an era when guitar bands are near-extinct: “There’s always going to be a void to be filled when it comes to this kind of vibe of music,” he said. “In all honesty, I don’t think everyone can do it.”

Make It Big Tour Dates

May 24 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi

May 29 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

May 31 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs — Stir Concert Cover

June 2 — Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

June 5 — Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

June 9 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

June 10 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

June 12 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

June 13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade — Heaven Stage

June 16 — Richmond, VA @ The National

June 18 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

June 19 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 22 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre

June 23 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

June 25 — Rochester, NY @ 2020 Party in the Park Rochester