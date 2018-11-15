Rolling Stone
The Struts, Kesha Team for Rowdy ‘Body Talks’ on ‘Fallon’

Revamped single appears on glam-rock band’s recently issued ‘Young & Dangerous’ LP

The Struts recruited Kesha for a rowdy version of their “Body Talks” remix on Wednesday’s Tonight Show. The two singers, Kesha and the Struts’ Luke Spiller, performed the song like a dialogue, staring into each others’ eyes. Kesha stomped and clapped, at one point unleashing a blood-curdling scream; Spiller bounced around and struck some Mick Jagger-like poses.

The two acts released their collaboration in late August, later including the song on the Struts’ October-issued second album, Young & Dangerous. In a statement paired with the single and its colorful video, Kesha called the glam-rockers “one of [her] favorite current bands keeping the spirit of classic rock and roll alive with their wild energy and sexy style.”

Both versions of “Body Talks” and the band’s “Primadonna Like Me” appear on Young & Dangerous, which follows their 2014 debut, Everybody Wants. The Struts recently launched their headlining “Body Talks Tour”; their next date is Friday, November 16th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

