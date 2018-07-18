The Struts Announce Headlining North American Tour

The Struts’ headlining tour launches September 21st in Detroit, Michigan and concludes November 9th in San Francisco, California. The English glam-rock quartet, currently opening for Foo Fighters on a sold-out trek, booked 28 dates throughout the U.S. and one in Canada (Toronto, Ontario on September 26th).

Tickets for the Body Talks Tour go on sale Friday, July 20th. White Reaper, Spirit Animal, the Wrecks and Thunderpussy will open various dates. Additional details are available on the band’s website.

The Struts recently issued “Body Talks,” the lead single from their upcoming second LP. The as-yet-untitled album will follow the group’s debut record, 2014’s Everybody Wants, which they reissued in 2016.

Since officially forming in 2012, the band have opened for some of rock’s most massive bands, including the Rolling Stones, the Who, Guns N’ Roses, the Killers and Mötley Crüe.

Frontman Luke Spiller spoke to Rolling Stone in 2016 about the Struts’ glam and hard-rock influences. “There were kids like me when I was growing up, and we would talk for hours about AC/DC and Led Zeppelin,” he said. “There’s no smoke without fire. We’re not the only ones. I know that. But it doesn’t matter if kids end up dressing like us. We’ve just always kept the faith that we need to write the best songs we can. That’s the number-one priority.”

The Struts Tour Dates

September 21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

September 22 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

September 24 – Richmond, VA @ National (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

September 26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

September 30 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 2 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 3 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 5 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA (with Spirit Animal)

October 8 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 9 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Theater (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 13 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum Theatre (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 14 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theater (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s at the Landing (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 19 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 20 – Destin, FL @ Club LA (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 21 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City (with White Reaper, Spirit Animal)

October 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant (with Spirit Animal)

October 25 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live (with Spirit Animal)

October 26 – Arlington, TX @ Texas Live! (TBD)

October 29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s (TBD)

November 2 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee (with the Wrecks, Thunderpussy)

November 3 – Anaheim, CA @ HOB (with the Wrecks)

November 6 – Napa, CA @ Jam Cellars Ballroom (with the Wrecks, Thunderpussy)

November 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades (with the Wrecks, Thunderpussy)

November 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (with the Wrecks, Thunderpussy)