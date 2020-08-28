The Struts Enlist Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. for New Song ‘Another Hit of Showmanship’

The Struts enlisted the Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. for “Another Hit of Showmanship,” an ode to the rock revival on both sides of the Atlantic in the early 2000s.

“‘Another Hit of Showmanship’ reminds me of being at a club night called Ramshackle years ago at the O2 Academy in Bristol, where they’d play bands like the Libertines and Razorlight and Scissor Sisters, and of course the Strokes,” singer Luke Spiller said in a statement. “I hit up Albert out of the blue and told him, ‘We’ve got this song, and I’m so excited to see what you would do with it.’ As soon as he got his hands on it, he took it to a whole different level — it really just shows why he’s so brilliant at what he does.”

“All I need is another hit/All I need is another little bit/All I need is another hit of showmanship and I will be alright,” Spiller sings on the track “It gets me and the night never end/But it’s getting harder to mend.”

Hammond Jr. plays guitar on the track, the Struts’ first new music since the release of their 2018 LP Young & Dangerous.

Spiller added: “‘Another Hit of Showmanship’ is a true relentless melodic jangle that is a brilliantly unique ‘tip of the hat’ to bands that we all grew up on as individuals. A fresh new take on bands from the early Noughties, which in my opinion, was the last great wave of rock music from both sides of the pond. Its quality lies within its simplicity. Musically, it’s definitely not as complex as things we have done in the past, but that’s probably why it’s as hooky as it is!”