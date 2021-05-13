The Strokes Announce Virtual Fundraising Gig for NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

The Strokes have announced a livestream gig in support of New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley. The concert will feature the band’s first-ever acoustic performance, as well as a live conversation between Wiley and singer Julian Casablancas.

Tickets for the Saturday, May 15th virtual event are available now at ActBlue.

“I’ve been a fan of Maya’s for a long time. I wanted to reach out to her even before she announced her campaign,” Casablancas said in a statement. “When she announced she was running for mayor, I was so excited that someone so smart, solid, and caring was running for any office, let alone to lead the city we’re all from and we all love and care so much about. Maya’s lifelong commitment to racial and social justice is so inspiring to all of us and we couldn’t be more excited to be doing this with her this weekend.”

The gig marks the Strokes’ first concert since March 2020, and first since the band won a Best Rock Album Grammy for their latest LP The New Abnormal. The Strokes also teased the Unplugged-esque performance on social media.

“I’m so excited to join the Strokes for an evening of music and conversation this weekend. In addition to being a huge fan of the band, I’m inspired by their commitment to speaking out on issues of social justice and civil rights,” Wiley said in a statement. “It’s not always easy for artists to take up space, to engage, and to stand up for the causes they believe in. The Strokes are fearless in their artistry and in their commitment to fighting for a better future. I can’t wait to hear some great music and have a great conversation.”

The Democratic primaries in the mayoral race are set to take place June 22nd; if elected, Wiley would become the first female mayor in the history of New York City.