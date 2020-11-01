See the Strokes Perform ‘The Adults Are Talking,’ ‘Bad Decisions’ on ‘SNL’

The Strokes performed two songs from their latest LP The New Abnormal as musical guests on Saturday Night Live, the New York band’s first appearance on the show in nine years.

For their first performance of the episode — a very New York episode, as host John Mulaney previously noted — the Strokes delivered the New Abnormal opener “The Adults Are Talking,” before returning later on with “Bad Decisions.”

The Strokes — now a four-time SNL musical guest — last appeared on the show in 2011, when they served as musical guest on a Miley Cyrus-hosted episode.

Earlier this week, Strokes singer Julian Casablancas teamed with Rolling Stone to launch a new interview series, S.O.S. — Earth Is a Mess; the first episode, which premiered Tuesday, features an interview with Democracy Now host Amy Goodman.

The musician said of the new series in a statement, “Over the course of this show, I will reach out to the shapers of tomorrow for their opinion on all affairs that effect Earth. The show will endeavor to have meaningful and courageous conversations to see if and when we can start fixing anything. Come fly with me.”