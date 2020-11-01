 The Strokes Perform 'The Adults Are Talking,' 'Bad Decisions' on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL': Weekend Update Slams Trump for Deadly Rallies, Makes Election Day Plea
Home Music Music News

See the Strokes Perform ‘The Adults Are Talking,’ ‘Bad Decisions’ on ‘SNL’

New York band returns to SNL for first time since 2011

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Strokes performed two songs from their latest LP The New Abnormal as musical guests on Saturday Night Live, the New York band’s first appearance on the show in nine years.

For their first performance of the episode — a very New York episode, as host John Mulaney previously noted — the Strokes delivered the New Abnormal opener “The Adults Are Talking,” before returning later on with “Bad Decisions.”

The Strokes — now a four-time SNL musical guest — last appeared on the show in 2011, when they served as musical guest on a Miley Cyrus-hosted episode.

Earlier this week, Strokes singer Julian Casablancas teamed with Rolling Stone to launch a new interview series, S.O.S. — Earth Is a Mess; the first episode, which premiered Tuesday, features an interview with Democracy Now host Amy Goodman.

The musician said of the new series in a statement, “Over the course of this show, I will reach out to the shapers of tomorrow for their opinion on all affairs that effect Earth. The show will endeavor to have meaningful and courageous conversations to see if and when we can start fixing anything. Come fly with me.”

In This Article: Saturday Night Live, The Strokes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.