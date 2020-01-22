The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan to Headline III Points Festival

The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan and Disclosure lead the lineup for the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida, which will be held May 1st and 2nd at Mana Wynwood in the Wynwood Arts District.

The art, technology and music festival announced its eclectic, forward-thinking dance music and indie rock lineup on Tuesday. It includes Kaytranada, Caribou, Stereolab, Amon Tobin, Chris Lake, Tycho, Green Velvet, Homeshake, Bedouin, Omar Apollo, Moses Sumney, Ariel Pink and 100 Gecs alongside dozens of additional artists, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Online music platform Boiler Room will broadcast live from the festival, which will feature artists performing across six stages as well as a variety of art installations, including large-scale murals and live graffiti. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets range from general admission to VIP options with ticket and hotel packages also being offered.

