 The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan to Headline III Points Festival - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next BTS Plot 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan to Headline III Points Festival

Disclosure, Kaytranada, Caribou and Stereolab also tapped for two-day Miami event

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Robyn and the Strokes are among the artists performing at the 2020 III Points Festival in Miami, Florida.

IBL/Shutterstock; Rob Loud/Shutterstock

The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan and Disclosure lead the lineup for the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida, which will be held May 1st and 2nd at Mana Wynwood in the Wynwood Arts District.

The art, technology and music festival announced its eclectic, forward-thinking dance music and indie rock lineup on Tuesday. It includes Kaytranada, Caribou, Stereolab, Amon Tobin, Chris Lake, Tycho, Green Velvet, Homeshake, Bedouin, Omar Apollo, Moses Sumney, Ariel Pink and 100 Gecs alongside dozens of additional artists, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Online music platform Boiler Room will broadcast live from the festival, which will feature artists performing across six stages as well as a variety of art installations, including large-scale murals and live graffiti. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets range from general admission to VIP options with ticket and hotel packages also being offered.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.