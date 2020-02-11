Watch the Strokes Debut New Songs, Reveal Album Release Date

The Strokes debuted two new songs, “Bad Decisions” and “At the Door,” during their Monday set at Bernie Sanders’ rally in Durham, New Hampshire. The band also announced that their long-awaited new LP is out April 10th.

The quintet performed live on “Bad Decisions,” a classic-sounding Strokes tune built around choppy guitar riffs, but they premiered the synth-heavy “At the Door” via a spacey animated video. Before they closed out the show with an “old favorite,” 2001’s “New York City Cops,” frontman Julian Casablancas told the crowd that the “album’s coming out April 10th.”

Though the Strokes have yet to officially announce the album’s title or track list, they’ve been teasing a new project in recent weeks — including a silent video featuring artwork for something called “The New Abnormal.”

The band’s next LP will follow 2013’s Comedown Machine and the 2016 EP Future Present Past. In May, they debuted the new song “The Adults Are Talking” during a charity show in L.A., and they kicked off 2020 by premiering another track, “Ode to the Mets,” during their New Year’s Eve concert in Brooklyn.

“Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon,” Casablancas told the Barclays Center crowd of the upcoming record. “2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.”

The Strokes recently announced a trio of North American shows: March 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia; March 9th in Seattle and March 14th in Los Angeles.