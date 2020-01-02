 Watch the Strokes Debut New Song at New Year's Eve Show - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Trump's 2017 Tax Overhaul Was Even Worse Than We Thought Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch the Strokes Debut New Song at New Year’s Eve Show

The band also confirms an album will drop in 2020

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Strokes kicked off 2020 with a brand new song, which the New York band performed during a show in Brooklyn on New Year’s Eve. The track, which is titled “Ode To The Mets,” according to Stereogum, is apparently on an upcoming new album due out this year.

Frontman Julian Casablancas told the audience at the Barclays Center, “Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon. 2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys.”

The band also performed “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men” for the first time since 2003 with the help of Mac DeMarco, who was opening the show.

Last year the Strokes debuted another new song called “The Adults Are Talking” during a show in Los Angeles. The band’s last full-length album, Comedown Machine, dropped in 2013, while their EP Future Present Past arrived in 2016. Casablancas released an album, Virtue, with his project the Voidz in 2018, but a new Strokes album would be a long time coming.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.