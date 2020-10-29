Julian Casablancas Debuts New ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview Series ‘S.O.S. — Earth Is a Mess’

Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has partnered with Rolling Stone to launch a new interview series, “S.O.S. — Earth Is a Mess.”

The first episode debuts today, October 29th, and features a chat with Democracy Now host and best-selling author, Amy Goodman. An avowed Goodman fan, Casablancas opens the interview by admitting he’s spent the last five years trying to get one of his songs played during a Democracy Now musical break.

The interview touches on an array of subjects, starting with 2020 elections and the importance of ousting President Donald Trump, which Goodman specifically frames in terms of science denial, and the way that’s fueled both the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis. Elsewhere, Goodman talks about the importance of independent media, the continued threat of violent white supremacists and the importance of embracing community, kindness and activist movements like Black Lives Matter, during this difficult time.

“To always, when being in the streets, express that kind of caring, because that’s what’s going to overcome everything,” Goodman says. “And that really is the hope, when people say, ‘How does one get through this time of despair and hopelessness?’ It’s us expressing that kind of love and support to each other every which way. And I think movements are a magnification of that.”

“S.O.S. — Earth Is a Mess” was inspired by a 2016 interview Casablancas did for Rolling Stone where he spoke with cultural critic Henry Giroux. The musician said of the new series in a statement, “Over the course of this show, I will reach out to the shapers of tomorrow for their opinion on all affairs that effect Earth. The show will endeavor to have meaningful and courageous conversations to see if and when we can start fixing anything. Come fly with me.”

Casablancas and the Strokes released their most recent album, The New Abnormal, in April. The band will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, October 31st, with John Mulaney hosting.