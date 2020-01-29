The Strokes to Play Bernie Sanders Rally in New Hampshire

The Strokes will perform at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders February 10th at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire.

The Get Out the Vote Concert Rally will be held one day before the February 11th New Hampshire primary. Those interested in attending can register for a spot via the Sanders’ campaign website. Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the rally will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent and trustworthy patriot — and fellow native New Yorker,” said Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, who also voiced his support for Sanders ahead of the 2016 primary. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

To promote the rally, the Strokes and the Sanders campaign also shared a poster designed by Kii Arens that tweaks the band’s chrome logo to spell out “Bernie Sanders,” featuring a prominent silhouette of the Vermont senator.

Prior to the Strokes’ show in New Hampshire, Sanders will receive support from Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend at two separate rallies in the lead-up to the February 3rd Iowa Caucuses. Bon Iver will perform at a January 31st rally at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, while Vampire Weekend will play an acoustic set at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids February 1st.