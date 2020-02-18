The Strokes Take Us Back to the Seventies in Surreal ‘Bad Decisions’ Video

The Strokes performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire last week, but if the event was meant to boost up the presidential candidate’s clout with millennial voters, it also did the same for the band. The Strokes got a new surge of publicity following the rally, with particular focus on frontman Julian Casablancas singing “New York City Cops” next to a police officer.

Wisely, they took their opportunity in the national spotlight to announce a brand-new album, The New Abnormal, and debut a few of tracks, including lead single “At the Door.”

On Tuesday, the Strokes officially released another new song, “Bad Decisions,” alongside a music video directed by Andrew Donoho and starring the band. The track is pretty reminiscent of Eighties new wave pop, but the video is set squarely in the Seventies; the Strokes appear to be starring in their very own infomercial-slash-televised-special. Needless to say, the happy-go-lucky parody eventually turns into a surreal disaster. Clones are involved.

The New Abnormal, the band’s sixth studio album, arrives on April 10th via Cult and RCA. It was produced by Rick Rubin and the cover features art by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money. Ahead of the release, the Strokes will perform three North American shows in Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles with Alvvays and King Princess as support.

The New Abnormal Tracklist

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At the Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not the Same Anymore

9. Ode to the Mets

The Strokes North American Tour Dates

March 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena w/ Alvvays

March 9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater w/ Alvvays

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Alvvays and King Princess