The Strokes Announce North American Shows

The Strokes lined up a trio of North American shows. The brief run kicks off March 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia; continues March 9th in Seattle and wraps March 14th in Los Angeles.

Indie-pop acts Alvvays and King Princess will support the band in L.A., and the former will also join for the other dates. General tickets for the L.A. show go on sale Friday, January 31st at 10 a.m. PT, and the Seattle and Vancouver dates follow at noon PT. Citi card members can also access a pre-sale for Seattle and L.A.

In May, the Strokes debuted a new song, “The Adults Are Talking,” onstage during a charity show in L.A., marking the band’s first new material since their 2016 EP, Future Present Past. They kicked off 2020 by debuting another cut, “Ode to the Mets,” during their New Year’s Eve show in Brooklyn.

“Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon,” singer Julian Casablancas told the Barclays Center crowd of the as-yet-unannounced LP, their first full-length since 2013’s Comedown Machine. “2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys.”

The band’s live itinerary also includes festival dates at Miami’s III Points Festival and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

The Strokes North American Dates

March 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

March 9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum