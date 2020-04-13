 The Streets, Tame Impala Team Up For New Track: Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Real Estate Wants Real Estate In Your Living Room Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Streets Return With New Track Featuring Tame Impala

“Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” marks the Streets’ first new music since 2011

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Streets have returned with “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” a new track featuring Tame Impala. The song marks the U.K. rap project’s first new music in nine years, following 2011’s Computers and Blues.

The song’s video features the Streets’ Mike Skinner trying to call Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker as a vintage Nokia phone displays “Social Distancing” on its screen. “Callin’ call my phone thinking, I’m doing nothing better,” Skinner sings, sitting on a ski lift. Parker weaves his psychedelic vocals in and out: “I was gonna call you back/I swear/Just as soon as I felt.”

The song is the opening track on the Streets’ upcoming mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, out July 10th via Island Records. The mixtape features contributions from Idles, Jesse James Solomon and more. It’s currently available for preorder.

The Streets reunited for a tour in 2018. “If you bring the beer, we’ll bring the party,” Skinner told Rolling Stone of their live performances. “In America, we’re like the pissed blokes paraded in front. But in England, we’re not as pissed as the people in the audience. I throw cans into the audience when I’m drunk, which is good — give some beer love — but every now and then someone gets twazipped on the head. Likewise, I’ve been smacked in the head by full cans, so I’ve paid my dues.”

Tame Impala began 2020 by releasing The Slow Rush, following 2015’s Currents. Parker recently dropped a remixed version of the record — titled The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place — for the quarantine era. “I made something for all you isolators out there,” he tweeted. “Headphones required for full immersive effect. See you in there.”

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive Tracklist

1. Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better (ft. Tame Impala)
2. None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alvie (ft. Idles)
3. I Wish You Loved Me as Much as You Love him (ft. Donae’O and Greentea Peng)
4. You Can’t Afford Me (ft. Ms Banks)
5. I Know Something You Did (ft. Jesse James Solomon)
6. Eskimo Ice (ft. Kasien)
7. Phone Is Always in My Hand (ft. Dapz on the Map)
8. The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer (ft. Oscar #Worldpeace)
9. Same Direction (ft. Jimothy Lacoste)
10. Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)
11. Conspiracy Theory Freestyle (ft. Rob Harvey)
12. Take Me as I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Tame Impala, The Streets

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.