The Streets Return With New Track Featuring Tame Impala

The Streets have returned with “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” a new track featuring Tame Impala. The song marks the U.K. rap project’s first new music in nine years, following 2011’s Computers and Blues.

The song’s video features the Streets’ Mike Skinner trying to call Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker as a vintage Nokia phone displays “Social Distancing” on its screen. “Callin’ call my phone thinking, I’m doing nothing better,” Skinner sings, sitting on a ski lift. Parker weaves his psychedelic vocals in and out: “I was gonna call you back/I swear/Just as soon as I felt.”

The song is the opening track on the Streets’ upcoming mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, out July 10th via Island Records. The mixtape features contributions from Idles, Jesse James Solomon and more. It’s currently available for preorder.

The Streets reunited for a tour in 2018. “If you bring the beer, we’ll bring the party,” Skinner told Rolling Stone of their live performances. “In America, we’re like the pissed blokes paraded in front. But in England, we’re not as pissed as the people in the audience. I throw cans into the audience when I’m drunk, which is good — give some beer love — but every now and then someone gets twazipped on the head. Likewise, I’ve been smacked in the head by full cans, so I’ve paid my dues.”

Tame Impala began 2020 by releasing The Slow Rush, following 2015’s Currents. Parker recently dropped a remixed version of the record — titled The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place — for the quarantine era. “I made something for all you isolators out there,” he tweeted. “Headphones required for full immersive effect. See you in there.”

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive Tracklist

1. Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better (ft. Tame Impala)

2. None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alvie (ft. Idles)

3. I Wish You Loved Me as Much as You Love him (ft. Donae’O and Greentea Peng)

4. You Can’t Afford Me (ft. Ms Banks)

5. I Know Something You Did (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

6. Eskimo Ice (ft. Kasien)

7. Phone Is Always in My Hand (ft. Dapz on the Map)

8. The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer (ft. Oscar #Worldpeace)

9. Same Direction (ft. Jimothy Lacoste)

10. Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)

11. Conspiracy Theory Freestyle (ft. Rob Harvey)

12. Take Me as I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)