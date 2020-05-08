The Streets Ponders a Universal Question With New COVID-19 Track

Fresh off his first song in nine years, the Streets has shared another new track with a title that feels incredibly relevant to the way time no longer seems to function during the COVID-19 crisis, “Where the F* & K Did April Go.”

The track a boasts funky, upbeat groove of skipping drums, wobbly bass and an agile piano loop, and the Streets’ goofy but sharp bars seem to capture the doldrums of life in quarantine, along with a general heavier malaise. He rhymes about obnoxious neighbors, dreams about doctors, escaping into video games and even offers up this brilliant philosophical nugget, “Philosophy and history/Kant said ‘to be is to do’/Nietzsche ‘to do is to be’/Frank Sinatra, do-be-do.”

“Where The F* & K Did April Go” follows “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” which arrived in April and features Tame Impala. The latter track will appear on the Streets’ upcoming mixtape, None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, though “Where The F* & K Did April Go” does not appear on the tracklist.

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive marks the Streets’ first project since 2011’s Computers and Blues and is set to arrive July 10th via Island Records. The mixtape features contributions from Idles, Jesse James Solomon and more.