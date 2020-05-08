 The Streets Ponders a Universal Question With New COVID-19 Track - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Streets Ponders a Universal Question With New COVID-19 Track Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Streets Ponders a Universal Question With New COVID-19 Track

Track marks second offering from U.K. rapper in as many months, although it won’t appear on his upcoming mixtape

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fresh off his first song in nine years, the Streets has shared another new track with a title that feels incredibly relevant to the way time no longer seems to function during the COVID-19 crisis, “Where the F* & K Did April Go.”

The track a boasts funky, upbeat groove of skipping drums, wobbly bass and an agile piano loop, and the Streets’ goofy but sharp bars seem to capture the doldrums of life in quarantine, along with a general heavier malaise. He rhymes about obnoxious neighbors, dreams about doctors, escaping into video games and even offers up this brilliant philosophical nugget, “Philosophy and history/Kant said ‘to be is to do’/Nietzsche ‘to do is to be’/Frank Sinatra, do-be-do.”

“Where The F* & K Did April Go” follows “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” which arrived in April and features Tame Impala. The latter track will appear on the Streets’ upcoming mixtape, None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, though “Where The F* & K Did April Go” does not appear on the tracklist.

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive marks the Streets’ first project since 2011’s Computers and Blues and is set to arrive July 10th via Island Records. The mixtape features contributions from Idles, Jesse James Solomon and more.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: The Streets

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.