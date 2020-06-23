 The Streets Drops New Song With Hak Baker 'Falling Down' - Rolling Stone
The Streets Gets Knocked Down, Gets Up Again on New Track 'Falling Down'

Latest None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive offering features East London artist Hak Baker

Jon Blistein

The Streets has teamed up with East London singer-songwriter Hak Baker for a new song, “Falling Down,” set to appear on the British MC’s upcoming mixtape, None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, out July 10th via Island Records.

The track opens with a simple beat of skittering percussion and a sweet piano loop, but steadily blossoms into something bigger, filled with steely guitar, synths and a touch of orchestral strings. The Streets and Baker trade verses about bad days, bad dates, bad vibes and the constant effort to overcome it all. As the Streets puts it during the hook, “When you fail they rejoice/Falling down is an accident/Staying down is a choice.”

“Falling Down” marks the third offering from None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, following “I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him,” featuring Donae’O and Greentea Peng, and “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” which features Tame Impala. Last month, the Streets also dropped a one-off single that won’t appear on the mixtape, “Where the F*&K did April Go,” about life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive marks the Streets’ first project since his 2011 album Computers and Blues.

In This Article: The Streets

Newswire

