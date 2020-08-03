The Streets, Idles Share Video for ‘None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive’

The Streets has released a music video for “None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive,” the title track from his new mixtape that also features British punk band Idles.

Directed by Rollo Jackson, the visual features Mike Skinner and Idles frontman Joe Talbot on an existential journey through a surreal wilderness. “I don’t like my country, it’s more of an addiction/The way girls fixate and pore over lip gloss,” Skinner raps in his typical coy style. “I’m hard to love, I make idiot jokes/But those the hardest to love are those that need it the most.”

The Streets released None of Us Are Getting Out of This Alive on July 10th via Island Records, including the singles “Falling Down,” “I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him,” featuring Donae’O and Greentea Peng, and “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” which features Tame Impala.

Skinner also dropped a COVID-related single that didn’t appear on the mixtape, “Where the F*&K Did April Go.” The mixtape marks his first solo project since his 2011 album Computers and Blues. He’ll be hosting an exclusive livestream performance at London’s EartH Hackney (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) Thursday, August 6th.

Idles released the single “Grounds” this past June, which will appear on their upcoming third album Ultra Mono, due out September 25th via Partisan.