The Stooges Prep 50th Anniversary ‘Fun House’ Box Set

The Stooges will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fun House with a massive box set, out July 17th on Rhino.

All seven tracks of Fun House, released in July 1970 and produced by ex-Kingsmen Don Gallucci, will be newly remastered on two LPs, cut at 45 rpm. In addition, the complete sessions — which Rhino first released as a seven-CD box set in 1999 — will be released on vinyl for the first time.

In total, the box set will feature 15 LPs and two 7-inch singles of “Down On The Street”/”I Feel Alright,” released in two different mixes. A live performance of the band performing in New York City in 1970 is also included.

The deluxe edition also includes a 28-page book of rare photos and liner notes, with an essay by Henry Rollins. The book also includes words by Flea, Joan Jett, Thurston Moore, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Duff McKagan and others. A slipmat, posters, prints and a 45 adapter complete the edition. It’s limited to 1,970 individually numbered copies, after the year it was released; it’s currently available for pre-order.

The 50th anniversary of the LP will also be celebrated with an exhibit at Third Man Records Cass Corridor in Detroit, running from July 17th to August 7th. Admission is free, and includes objects, images and music from the band’s private collections.

Iggy Pop released his 18th studio album, Free, last fall. He’ll perform at the annual Tibet House benefit concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall on February 26th, alongside Patti Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Margo Price and others.