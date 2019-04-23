Los Angeles Proclaims ‘The Specials Day’

Ska fans, rejoice! Los Angeles City Council has announced that this May 29th will be forever known as “The Specials Day” in honor of the U.K. band the Specials.

Formed in Britain in the late 1970s, the Specials gained fame for their signature blend of punk, reggae and anti-racist politics, as heard on their classic 1981 single “Ghost Town.” Their music has gone on to influence everyone from Sublime to Gorillaz. Last year, they reunited for Encore, their first album in decades. “Now, with racist nationalism on the rise amidst the Brexit debacle, the Specials’ third album — 38 years since the last one, More Specials — is well timed,” Will Hermes wrote in his Rolling Stone review. “As frontman Terry Hall puts it, the band remain ‘horribly relevant.'”

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who introduced the resolution honoring the band, said that the Specials have a longtime fanbase in L.A., and a deep connection with its culture: “The Specials’ legacy is emblematic of the strength derived from our diversity here in Los Angeles. Their music is an example that embracing our differences and uniqueness makes us more powerful.”

The Specials Tour Dates

5/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

5/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

5/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

5/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

5/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

6/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

6/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

6/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

6/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/15- Boston, MA @ House of Blues

6/17 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

6/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

6/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall