Beck, Flea Pay Tribute to Sparks in ‘The Sparks Brothers’ Trailer

Focus Features has released the trailer for The Sparks Brothers, a new documentary by Edgar Wright that explores the legacy of the band Sparks. The film opens in theaters on June 18th.

Since forming in 1967, Sparks — consisting of brothers Ron and Russell Mael — have been one of the most prolific bands in pop and rock music, releasing 24 albums (with a 25th on the way) and influencing an untold number of other musical acts. Flea, Beck, Jack Antonoff, “Weird” Al Yankovic, Todd Rundgren, Giorgio Moroder, Gillian Gilbert, Duran Duran, Andy Bell, Thurston Moore, and Steve Jones are just some of the musical artists interviewed for the film, alongside comedic performers and actors like Patton Oswalt, Mike Myers, Fred Armisen, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Scott Aukerman, April Richardson, Neil Gaiman, Jason Schwartzman, Jonathan Ross, and more.

Thanks to Rundgren’s involvement in the documentary, Sparks reunited with him to make their first song together in 50 years, “Your Fandango,” released last month. In addition to The Sparks Brothers, Ron and Russell Mael have also contributed the original story idea, script, and soundtrack for the upcoming Leos Carax-directed musical Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, which will serve as the opening movie at the Cannes Film Festival.