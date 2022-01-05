 Hear Radiohead Side Project the Smile's Raging Debut Single - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Why Shared Viewing Experiences Are so Powerful and How to Bring That Positivity Back
Home Music Music News

Radiohead Side Project the Smile Drop ‘You Will Never Work in Television Again’ While Announcing Shows on Television

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner will play three consecutive shows in 24 hours

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new side project the Smile have released their raging debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again.”

The band — which includes drummer Tom Skinner and longtime Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich — open the track with dystopian wails, before kicking off with a surging riff and Yorke’s vocals: “Fear not my love, he’s a fat fucking mist/Young bones spat out, girls slitting their wrists.”

The Smile debuted the track last May at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream, where they performed for their first-ever set (where they opened with a cover of Radiohead’s “Skirting on the Surface”).

In addition to the new single, the Smile also announced they’ll perform three consecutive live shows in 24 hours, taking place on Jan. 29 at Magazine London. They’ll perform to an intimate audience, while each performance will be livestreamed at 3:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., and 6:00 a.m. ET. Physical and livestream tickets go on sale Friday.

In This Article: Jonny Greenwood, Nigel Godrich, The Smile, Thom Yorke

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.