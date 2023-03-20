The Smile, Big Thief, Kelela Tapped for 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Smile, Big Thief, and Kelela are among the indie darlings headed to Chicago this summer for the 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival, taking place July 21 through 23 at Union Park.

The Smile — the Radiohead offshoot with Thom Yorke, Johnny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner — will headline day one of the festival, which will also feature Alvvays and Perfume Genius. Additional acts include Roc Marciano and the Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Mavi, Nation of Language, and Leikeli47.

Day two boasts Big Thief at the top of the bill, along with Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and more. And on the packed final day, Kelela and Bon Iver will take the stage, as well as Koffee, Killer Mike, JPEGMafia, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, Illuminati Hotties, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, and Lucrecia Dalt. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

Tickets are on sale now via the Pitchfork Music Festival website. Three day passes are priced at $219, while single-day passes are available for $109; upgrades to both sets of tickets are available as well.

For the Smile, their Pitchfork fest set will cap off a run of North American concerts that’s scheduled to launch in June. The trio released its debut studio album, A Light for Attracting Attention, last May, followed by a self-titled live EP in December 2022, which featured selections from their performance at the 2022 Montreux Jazz Festival. Another live, vinyl-only EP featuring recordings from their 2022 European concerts, was released earlier this month.

As for Big Thief, they’re still touring in support of their acclaimed 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, and their stop at Union Park will mark the band’s first headlining set at a festival of Pitchfork’s size. Kelela will be spending much of the year on the road as well in support of her new album, Raven, while Bon Iver has various festival dates and headlining shows scheduled in North America and Europe throughout the year.