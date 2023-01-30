The Smile Are Coming Back for More With 2023 Tour Dates

Radiohead offshoot the Smile have announced a second run of North American tour dates for this summer.

The trio — which features Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner — will launch the 14-date run on June 22 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. The run will continue over the next month wrapping July 20 at the Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Feb. 3. Complete information is available on the Smile’s website.

Along with announcing the tour, the Smile are also prepping another new live release, Europe: Live Recordings 2022. As the title suggests, the vinyl-only EP — out March 10 — features six songs recorded at various points during the band’s European run last year, including “The Opposite,” “Thin Thing,” Waving a White Flag,” and a rendition of Yorke’s 2009 solo track, “FeelingPulledApartByHorses.”

The Smile have maintained a packed schedule since arriving last year. Along with releasing their debut studio album, A Light for Attracting Attention, in May, the trio dropped a self-titled live EP in December featuring selections from their performance at the 2022 Montreux Jazz Festival.

The Smile have maintained a packed schedule since arriving last year. Along with releasing their debut studio album, A Light for Attracting Attention, in May, the trio dropped a self-titled live EP in December featuring selections from their performance at the 2022 Montreux Jazz Festival.

June 22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium

June 25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

June 30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

July 2 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

July 3 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

July 5 – Richmond, VA @ The National

July 7 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

July 15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

July 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Track List

A1. The Opposite

A2. Thin Thing

A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses

B1. The Same

B2. Waving A White Flag

B3. Free In The Knowledge