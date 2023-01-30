The Smile Are Coming Back for More With 2023 Tour Dates
Radiohead offshoot the Smile have announced a second run of North American tour dates for this summer.
The trio — which features Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner — will launch the 14-date run on June 22 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. The run will continue over the next month wrapping July 20 at the Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Feb. 3. Complete information is available on the Smile’s website.
Along with announcing the tour, the Smile are also prepping another new live release, Europe: Live Recordings 2022. As the title suggests, the vinyl-only EP — out March 10 — features six songs recorded at various points during the band’s European run last year, including “The Opposite,” “Thin Thing,” Waving a White Flag,” and a rendition of Yorke’s 2009 solo track, “FeelingPulledApartByHorses.”
The Smile have maintained a packed schedule since arriving last year. Along with releasing their debut studio album, A Light for Attracting Attention, in May, the trio dropped a self-titled live EP in December featuring selections from their performance at the 2022 Montreux Jazz Festival.
The Smile 2023 Tour Dates
June 22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium
June 25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
June 29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
June 30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
July 2 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
July 3 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
July 5 – Richmond, VA @ The National
July 7 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
July 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
July 15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
July 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Track List
A1. The Opposite
A2. Thin Thing
A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses
B1. The Same
B2. Waving A White Flag
B3. Free In The Knowledge