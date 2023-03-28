fbpixel
'You Belong Here'

Smashing Pumpkins Announce ‘World Is a Vampire’ Summer Amphitheater Tour

Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons join the band on select tour dates
Smashing Pumpkins
(L-R) Jack Bates, Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins perform at Oslo Spektrum on May 30, 2019 in Oslo, Norway. Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins are going on a summer tour this year. On Tuesday, the Billy Corgan-fronted group announced their 26-stop “World Is a Vampire” tour — and they’re bringing some awesome bands on the road with them.

Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons will join the group for select dates on the road as they head across the country, performing in cities such as Dallas, Irvine, Tampa, Toronto, and Charlotte. The tour will arrive after the group releases the final act of their three-part album ATUM on May 5.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about,” Corgan said in a press release. “Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun.”

He added, “A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time, while general on-sale tickets start Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The group celebrated the new tour dates Tuesday by releasing their song “Spellbinding,” after dropping the first two acts of ATUM earlier this year, featuring songs such as “Beyond the Vale” and “Beguiled.”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire tour dates

July 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Aug. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*
Aug. 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Aug. 5 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*
Aug. 6 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
Aug. 7 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
Aug. 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*
Aug. 10 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Aug. 11 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino**
Aug. 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater^
Aug. 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion^
Aug. 16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP^
Aug. 17 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater^
Aug. 19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^
Aug. 2 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^
Aug. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
Aug. 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
Aug. 25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^
Aug. 3 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^
Aug. 31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^
Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^
Sept. 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^
Sept. 6 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre^^
Sept. 8 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater^
Sept. 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons
* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons
**w/ Stone Temple Pilots
^^ w/ Interpol

